Floods hit Bijnor early this year, compounding annual misery

“In a good year, we can grow around 50 quintals of sugarcane in one bigha of land. The crop can fetch my family upward of Rs 1 lakh per harvest. But most of the time, we have to face losses as my farm lies on the bank and the crop retains water after flooding, compromising its quality. In such a situation we barely make half the standard price, hardly enough to make ends meet,” he says.

He adds that floods are the reason behind abject poverty in the region as they stall all development activities and projects in the area. “Farming is the only source of income here and if we keep bearing these losses every year, how can we prosper? When there is barely any money for food, how can we meet other necessities like education and a standard of living?” he asks.

Pawan Kumar, the Sarpanch of Nagaon village in Dhampur district’s Sherkot, says, “I have been witnessing the same situation since childhood. There are around 10,000 people in these flood-affected villages of Sherkot who are dependent on the land for agriculture and sustenance. Their farms lie on the river bank and they get submerged as the river overflows. This affects all the crops from sugarcane to wheat, legumes and pulses. Even paddy, which needs a lot of water gets affected as the saplings drown or get washed off."