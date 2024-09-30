Flood situation in Bihar worsens as embankments of Kosi, Bagmati rivers breached

Flood situation in several parts of Bihar worsened on Monday, 30 September, as embankments of Kosi river in Darbhanga district and Bagmati river in Sitamarhi were breached, officials said.

The Kosi river was in spate and breached its embankment near Kartarpur block, inundating Kirtarpur and Ghanshyampur villages in Darbhanga late on Sunday, while seepage was reported in the embankment of Bagmati river in Runni Saidpur block in Sitamarhi district, they said.

"The flood situation has worsened with fresh embankment breaches but it is under control. There is nothing to panic," an official said.

The state water resources and disaster management departments have been working on a war footing, he said.

"Altogether six incidents of embankment breach have so far been reported from various parts of the state. Some of them have already been repaired and work is going on for others," Bihar water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary told PTI on Monday.