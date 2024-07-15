Floods hit around 1,500 villages across 22 districts in Uttar Pradesh

Nearly 1,500 villages in 22 districts were affected by floods and five persons were killed in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, state relief commissioner's office said on Sunday, 14 July.

Two died in Pratapgarh and one each in Raebareli, Siddharth Nagar due to drowning, while snake bite killed one person in Banda, it said.

There are 1,476 villages in 22 districts that are affected by floods in the state, it said.