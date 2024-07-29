FM Sitharaman's claims on budgetary allocations not true, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday, 29 July, that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was "lying" about budgetary allocations to Karnataka.

“Nirmala Sitharaman, who had come to Karnataka earlier, lied and left. Now, she is lying again,” the CM stated.

Sitharaman on Sunday rejected the allegations of the Congress government that the Centre gave a rough deal to the state in the Union Budget 2024-25, terming them as "false". Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Mysuru, FM Sitharaman presented figures to prove that Karnataka has been given its due in terms of allocation of funds.

She also said the state was suffering higher inflation than the national average under the current Congress government and the law and order situation was driving away companies out of the state.

Rejecting the statements, CM Siddaramaiah said in a media interaction in Mysuru, “She (Nirmala Sitharaman) claims that the state has been allocated more funds. However, the state that faced injustice in the 15th Finance Commission is Karnataka. She represents Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha. She has claimed that industries are leaving. The truth is that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) coming into India has decreased by 31 per cent. This is due to their policies and programmes. It is Nirmala Sitharaman who frames these policies. Who is the Union minister for finance?” CM Siddaramaiah questioned.

When asked about the state’s contributions to central schemes, he responded, “In terms of tax payments, Karnataka is second only to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the 2023-24 Union budget that a Rs 5,300 crore grant would be released for the Upper Bhadra project. Then CM Basavaraj Bommai also reiterated it in his budget. Did they release it?” CM Siddaramaiah asked.