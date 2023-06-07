Investment from Dutch industries will be encouraged: Siddaramiah

Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka is a leading state in industrialisation, and in IT, BT sectors, the state is in the top position.



Karnataka being a peaceful state with availability of skilled human resource makes it an excellent destination for investment, he said and assured all cooperation to Dutch companies in the state. He also asserted that the government will not allow law and order situation to deteriorate.



Commissioner of Commerce and Industries Gunjan Krishna was also present at the meeting.