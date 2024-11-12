Food inflation in double digits, so govt impulse to exclude it from measurement: Congress

The Congress expressed concern on Tuesday, 12 November, over the high inflation due to food prices rising beyond the RBI's tolerance level and took a dig at the government, saying in such a situation, all it could do was exclude food prices from inflation measurement.

'Food inflation is now surging to double digits. Vegetable prices jumped 42.18 per cent in October. Onions are now selling in places like Mumbai at prices as high as Rs 80 per kilogram. Retail inflation is now above the RBI's tolerance ceiling of 6 per cent.

'All this is happening with sluggish consumption, lukewarm investment, stagnant real wages, and widespread unemployment. And when faced with this food price rise, the government's impulse is only to exclude food prices from inflation measurement,' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.