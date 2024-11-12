Fruits, veg, oils push Oct retail inflation to 14-month high, breaching RBI’s limit

Retail inflation breached the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance level, soaring to a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent in October, mainly on account of rising food prices.

Inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) was 5.49 per cent in September 2024 and 4.87 per cent in October 2023.

Retail inflation has trended below the RBI's upper tolerance band of 6 per cent since September last year. It was at 6.83 per cent in August 2023.

The RBI, which mainly factors in the CPI while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, has been tasked by the government to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

According to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Tuesday, 12 November, inflation in the food basket increased to 10.87 per cent in October 2024, compared to 9.24 per cent in September 2024 and 6.61 per cent in October 2023.

"Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of October 2024 is 6.21 per cent. Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 6.68 per cent and 5.62 per cent, respectively," NSO said.

The NSO data also showed that during October 2024 significant decline in inflation was observed in the 'pulses and products', eggs, 'sugar and confectionery' and spices subgroups.

"High food inflation in October 2024 is mainly due to increase in inflation of vegetables, fruits and oils and fats," the NSO said.