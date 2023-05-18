Forced to quit education, tend cattle, recalls K'taka CM designate Siddaramaiah

Even after beginning to practice law, he did not completely dedicate himself to the courts. My mind was always concerned about the hardships of the exploited classes and that was when he came under the influence of socialist thinker Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. As a student, he lived a tough life in a rented room in Mysore. The hardships of those times gave him a deep perspective and have now helped in formulating several schemes for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden, he said.



"I know what trials and tribulations the poor face. I have myself experienced those difficulties. That is why I introduced schemes like Anna Bhagya (providing food grains to the poor for free or at subsidized prices), Ksheera Bhagya (providing milk) and Vidyasiri (providing assistance for education).



"After starting legal practice with Prof. P.M. Chikkaboraiah, I gradually entered public life and started taking the lead to fight against social evils. My quest for social justice through reforms made me quit legal practice and jump into politics. I started taking one small step at a time in politics and started gathering momentum," he said.



His political life began in 1978 when he became a member of the Taluk Development Board. He was also simultaneously attracted to the farmers' movement and thus began his association with Prof M.D. Nanjundaswamy, who pioneered farmers' struggle in Karnataka.