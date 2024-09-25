Foreign diplomats to observe J&K polls, first visit of its kind since abrogation of special status
Mixed reactions, as opposition also questions denial of permissions to foreign media
As Jammu and Kashmir enters the second phase of its assembly elections, a delegation of diplomats from 16 foreign missions, including the United States, European Union, Russia, and Australia, has arrived in Srinagar to witness the voting process.
The Indian Express reported that this marks the first time the central government has extended an invitation to foreign diplomats to observe elections in the Union Territory, following the abrogation of Article 370 and the state's reorganisation into two Union Territories in 2019.
According to sources, the government’s objective behind this visit is to showcase the “peaceful conduct of the electoral process” and the “large-scale participation of people” in the region.
The delegation, consisting of 20 members, also includes four representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs. They are set to visit the districts of Srinagar and Budgam to monitor voting in several constituencies, though they are expected to skip the Jammu region.
This visit comes after a similar trip by US diplomats in August, when Minister-Counsellor for Political Affairs Graham Mayer and First Secretary Gary Applegarth visited the Valley.
Their delegation met with local political leaders, including former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and J&K Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone. Additionally, last year’s G20 tourism roundtable held in Srinagar also saw participation from representatives of several G20 nations.
The one-day diplomatic mission is taking place amid J&K’s first assembly elections since its special status was revoked. Reactions to the foreign diplomats' visit have been mixed as reported by Indian Express.
Omar Abdullah, vice president of the National Conference, expressed his surprise at the government’s actions, stating, “It’s strange that the government consistently asserts that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter, yet is now arranging tours for foreign diplomats to witness elections.”
He also criticised the government's decision to deny foreign journalists’ permission to cover the elections.
Similarly, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson Waheed Para voiced concerns, accusing the government of using local electoral participation for international image-building.
“Our mobilisation in elections is purely driven by the people and should be credited to locals, not as the government’s success story,” he said.
However, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the diplomats' visit. J&K BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi defended the move, stating, “Why should we oppose foreign diplomats who want to see democracy in action? We are only against any external interference, not observation.”
Meanwhile, local law enforcement assured the public that security measures are in place to ensure peaceful and transparent voting. In response to claims circulating on social media about mass detentions, the Srinagar Police clarified that only individuals with a history of attempting to disrupt the electoral process have been detained under preventive measures to maintain peace.
This phase of the elections is particularly significant as it is the first assembly poll in the region since J&K’s special constitutional status was revoked, a move that has drawn both domestic and international attention.