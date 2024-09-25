Foreign diplomats to observe J&K polls, first visit of its kind since abrogation of special status

As Jammu and Kashmir enters the second phase of its assembly elections, a delegation of diplomats from 16 foreign missions, including the United States, European Union, Russia, and Australia, has arrived in Srinagar to witness the voting process.

The Indian Express reported that this marks the first time the central government has extended an invitation to foreign diplomats to observe elections in the Union Territory, following the abrogation of Article 370 and the state's reorganisation into two Union Territories in 2019.

According to sources, the government’s objective behind this visit is to showcase the “peaceful conduct of the electoral process” and the “large-scale participation of people” in the region.

The delegation, consisting of 20 members, also includes four representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs. They are set to visit the districts of Srinagar and Budgam to monitor voting in several constituencies, though they are expected to skip the Jammu region.

This visit comes after a similar trip by US diplomats in August, when Minister-Counsellor for Political Affairs Graham Mayer and First Secretary Gary Applegarth visited the Valley.

Their delegation met with local political leaders, including former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and J&K Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone. Additionally, last year’s G20 tourism roundtable held in Srinagar also saw participation from representatives of several G20 nations.