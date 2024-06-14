Forest dept to provide 500-acre land for Yettinahole project: Shivakumar

Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday, 13 June, said that the forest department has agreed to hand over 500 acres of land, which impeded the implementation of the ambitious Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project.

The project is aimed at mitigating the problem of acute drinking water in drought-prone areas of Chikkaballapur, Kolar, and other needy areas of Hassan, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Ramanagar, and Bangalore Rural districts of the state.

Deputy CM Shivakumar, who is also the irrigation minister, was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda, forest minister Eshwar Khandre, Karnataka’s special representative in New Delhi T.B. Jayachandra, and officials of various departments.