Forest service officer suspended in Tripura over 'Akbar' and 'Sita' naming row

Agrawal, who was posted as the principal chief conservator of forest (Wildlife & Ecotourism), was suspended on 22 February in connection with the incident, Tripura's forest secretary Avinash Kanfade told PTI.

The high court had asked the West Bengal Zoo Authority to consider renaming the lioness and lion, and wondered why there was a need to "create a controversy" by giving such names.

Taking into consideration the entire gamut of the row, the BJP government in Tripura had sought an explanation from Agrawal, who was earlier the chief wildlife warden.

Agrawal denied naming the lion and lioness, but later, it was found that the animals were named before they were sent to West Bengal as per the dispatch register, another official said.

"Since Agrawal was the chief wildlife warden of Tripura during the relocation process of the animals, he was placed under suspension," the official said. Agrawal, a 1994-batch officer, was not available for comments.