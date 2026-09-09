Ex-Delhi chief secretary Rakesh Mehta dies by suicide in Noida flat

Former Delhi chief secretary Rakesh Mehta, who served during the tenure of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Noida, officials said on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old retired IAS officer, a 1975-batch officer, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his rented flat in Sector 82 on 6 September, police said.

Noida Police recovered a purported one-page suicide note from the residence in which Mehta cited his “mental and health issues” but did not hold anyone responsible for his death. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to officials, Mehta had been living alone at Kendriya Vihar-2 society in Sector 82 for around five years. His wife, also a retired IAS officer of the Delhi cadre, and their son live in Dehradun, while their married daughter is based in London. His wife and son visited him in Noida occasionally.

Police said Mehta’s wife spoke to him over the phone on Saturday night. When family members could not reach him despite repeated calls on Sunday afternoon, they alerted the society’s security guards. Two guards went to his flat and found him hanging from the ceiling fan.