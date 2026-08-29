Punjabi influencer Manjit Kaur dies two months after being assaulted and set on fire
Police have registered a murder and kidnapping case and are examining CCTV footage to trace the suspects
Punjabi social media influencer Manjit Kaur has died at a government hospital nearly two months after she was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and set on fire, police said on Saturday.
Kaur, 28, died while undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh on 26th August.
According to a complaint filed by her mother, two of Kaur’s acquaintances, identified as Shubhi and Pinda, called her to an area near a liquor shop in Chandigarh’s Sector 34 on 3rd July and allegedly abducted her.
The accused allegedly took her to Morinda in Punjab, where she was assaulted, tied to a tree and set ablaze, the complaint said.
One of Kaur’s friends reportedly reached the location and extinguished the flames using a blanket before taking her to a hospital in Morinda. She was later shifted to a private hospital in Mohali and subsequently admitted to PGIMER in Chandigarh.
Kaur’s mother alleged that her daughter regained consciousness on 5th August and that the Kharar police in Mohali were informed so that her statement could be recorded. She claimed that no police officer arrived to take the statement.
The police rejected the accusation and maintained that they had fully cooperated with Kaur’s family.
A case has been registered under Section 103(1), relating to murder, and Section 140(1), concerning kidnapping, along with other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Chandigarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (South) Gurjeet Kaur said the investigation was continuing and efforts were being made to locate the alleged assailants.
Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify those responsible and establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction. The motive for the killing has not yet been determined.
Kaur had around 146,000 followers on Instagram, where she posted videos featuring Punjabi and Haryanvi songs.
With PTI inputs