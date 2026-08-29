Punjabi influencer Manjit Kaur dies two months after being assaulted and set on fire

Punjabi social media influencer Manjit Kaur has died at a government hospital nearly two months after she was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and set on fire, police said on Saturday.

Kaur, 28, died while undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh on 26th August.

According to a complaint filed by her mother, two of Kaur’s acquaintances, identified as Shubhi and Pinda, called her to an area near a liquor shop in Chandigarh’s Sector 34 on 3rd July and allegedly abducted her.

The accused allegedly took her to Morinda in Punjab, where she was assaulted, tied to a tree and set ablaze, the complaint said.

One of Kaur’s friends reportedly reached the location and extinguished the flames using a blanket before taking her to a hospital in Morinda. She was later shifted to a private hospital in Mohali and subsequently admitted to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Kaur’s mother alleged that her daughter regained consciousness on 5th August and that the Kharar police in Mohali were informed so that her statement could be recorded. She claimed that no police officer arrived to take the statement.