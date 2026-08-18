One blocking order every 68 seconds: India’s social media takedowns surge

One government-backed order to block online content every 68 seconds. Around 1,275 a day. Nearly 1.95 lakh in five months.

Those figures, reported by the Indian Express on Tuesday, 18 August after accessing internal government data, offer a striking picture of the scale at which the state is now directing social media platforms to restrict online content.

Between March and July, around 1 lakh blocking orders were sent to Instagram, about 80,000 to Facebook and nearly 15,000 to YouTube. More than half, therefore, went to Instagram, which was also a key platform for student and youth protests in Delhi during the period. Meta-owned platforms — Instagram and Facebook — together accounted for roughly nine out of every 10 orders.

The numbers mark a dramatic escalation. According to the IE report, platforms received an average of only about six such orders a day between October 2024 and October 2025.

The surge coincides with the growing use of the Centre's Sahyog portal, a system created under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre of the Ministry of Home Affairs to facilitate government requests to online intermediaries. The portal became operational in 2024 and has since become an important channel for content takedown directions.

But the numbers raise a more important question: what legal route is being used to order these takedowns?