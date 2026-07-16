HC seeks Centre's response on Kunal Kamra's plea against Sahyog portal

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, 16 July directed the Union government to file its affidavit in response to a petition by comedian-activist Kunal Kamra challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's Sahyog portal, a system that facilitates the removal of online content.

Kamra has also challenged an amendment to the Information Technology (IT) Rules that requires social media platforms and other online intermediaries to take down supposedly objectionable content within 36 hours of receiving a government directive.

The petition contends that the Sahyog portal, developed by the Union ministry of electronics and information technology and launched in 2024, enables authorities to order the blocking or takedown of online content without first notifying the person who posted it, offering them an opportunity to be heard or issuing a reasoned order. According to Kamra, this bypasses procedural safeguards under the IT Act and violates the principles of natural justice as well as the constitutional guarantee of free speech under Article 19(1)(a).