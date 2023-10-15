Former Delhi HC judge appointed police complaints authority chairperson

Delhi LG V.K. Saxena on Sunday approved appointment of former Delhi High court judge, Justice Poonam A. Bamba as the Chairperson of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

The PCA has been set up to deal with the complaints of the public regarding acts of serious misconduct by police personnel.

The name of Justice Bamba, who retired in August, was forwarded as Chairperson of the PCA on the direction of the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

The PCA can either take up a case suo motu or on a complaint received from a victim or any person on his/her behalf on a sworn affidavit; the National Human Rights Commission; Lt Governor or Chief Secretary or Principal Secretary, Home.

However, no anonymous or pseudonymous complaints will be entertained.

Serious misconduct shall mean any act of commission or omission of a police officer that leads to or amounts to death, grievous, rape or attempt to rape, arrest or detention without due to process of law, or extortion or land/house grabbing or any other incident involving serious abuse of authority by Police.