Former Doordarshan news reader Sarla Maheshwari dies at 71

Former Doordarshan news reader Sarla Maheshwari, one of the most recognisable faces of Indian television news during the 1980s and 1990s, passed away in New Delhi on Thursday. She was 71.

Maheshwari was associated with Doordarshan for nearly three decades, from 1976 till her retirement in 2005. Along with contemporaries such as Salma Sultan, Minu Talwar, Shammi Narang, Geetanjali Aiyer and Neeti Ravindran, she became synonymous with an era of television news marked by restraint, clarity and composure, when broadcasts were limited in duration and the national broadcaster was the primary source of televised news.

Her death was first announced by former colleague and close friend Shammi Narang, who described Maheshwari as a person of deep knowledge and rare grace.

“I feel utmost grief in announcing the sad demise of my ex co-news anchor at Doordarshan, Sarla Maheshwari. Beautiful not just in appearance but even more so at heart, she had a remarkable command over language and was a reservoir of knowledge. Her presence on the Doordarshan screen had a unique aura,” Narang wrote in a post on social media.

Doordarshan National, in a separate message, said Maheshwari “carved out a special place in the Indian news world with her gentle voice, precise pronunciation and dignified presentation”, adding that her simplicity and restraint helped establish deep trust among viewers.

Tributes poured in from journalists, former colleagues, political parties and viewers who grew up watching the evening news bulletin. Many recalled her composed demeanour, distinctive ‘seedha palla’ sari and the sense of calm she brought to the screen at a time when television news was unhurried and sober.