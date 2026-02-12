Former Doordarshan news reader Sarla Maheshwari dies at 71
Familiar face of Indian television news from 1976 to 2005, remembered for calm presence and dignified presentation
Former Doordarshan news reader Sarla Maheshwari, one of the most recognisable faces of Indian television news during the 1980s and 1990s, passed away in New Delhi on Thursday. She was 71.
Maheshwari was associated with Doordarshan for nearly three decades, from 1976 till her retirement in 2005. Along with contemporaries such as Salma Sultan, Minu Talwar, Shammi Narang, Geetanjali Aiyer and Neeti Ravindran, she became synonymous with an era of television news marked by restraint, clarity and composure, when broadcasts were limited in duration and the national broadcaster was the primary source of televised news.
Her death was first announced by former colleague and close friend Shammi Narang, who described Maheshwari as a person of deep knowledge and rare grace.
“I feel utmost grief in announcing the sad demise of my ex co-news anchor at Doordarshan, Sarla Maheshwari. Beautiful not just in appearance but even more so at heart, she had a remarkable command over language and was a reservoir of knowledge. Her presence on the Doordarshan screen had a unique aura,” Narang wrote in a post on social media.
Doordarshan National, in a separate message, said Maheshwari “carved out a special place in the Indian news world with her gentle voice, precise pronunciation and dignified presentation”, adding that her simplicity and restraint helped establish deep trust among viewers.
Tributes poured in from journalists, former colleagues, political parties and viewers who grew up watching the evening news bulletin. Many recalled her composed demeanour, distinctive ‘seedha palla’ sari and the sense of calm she brought to the screen at a time when television news was unhurried and sober.
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai said Maheshwari belonged to a time “when you didn’t have to shout on TV to be heard”, while journalist Sonal Kalra remembered her for her “simple grace and poise”.
Former colleague Rini Simon Khanna described her as “the very definition of quiet excellence”, noting that she carried herself with dignity and an unshakeable commitment to integrity. Another co-anchor, Sheila Chaman, recalled their long conversations and shared years at Doordarshan, describing Maheshwari as a dear friend and collaborator.
Maheshwari had largely stayed away from public life after retirement, but she briefly drew attention in February last year when she arrived at a polling booth in an ambulance to cast her vote, underscoring the importance she attached to civic duty.
“I believe that voting is a right that belongs to all of us. Every citizen should step forward and cast their vote,” she had told PTI Videos at the time, appearing frail but resolute.
Beyond television, Maheshwari also had an academic career. While working as a news reader, she taught Hindi at Delhi University’s Hansraj College in the late 1970s. Former students remembered her as a patient and approachable teacher, particularly supportive of those who struggled with the language.
Details about her illness and personal life were not immediately available.
Maheshwari is widely remembered as a symbol of a “golden era” of Indian television journalism, when news presentation prioritised credibility and calm over spectacle.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines