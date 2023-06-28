Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan returns to Doordarshan, Moti Sagar reacts

We can call it a collateral gain. But Ramanand Sagar’s series Ramayan telecast on national television 35 years ago has benefited the most from the demoniacal debacle of Om Raut’s Adipurush, now counted among the biggest box-office disasters of all times and incontrovertibly the worst screen adaptation of the Ramayan ever.

Ever since Adipurush hit theatres audiences have been comparing it unfavourably to Sagar’s Ramayan. Not surprisingly, Sagar’s Ramayan is all set for a telecast from July 3 every evening at 7.30 pm.