As protests surge across the nation, huge drop expected in Adipurush collection post-weekend

The producers of Adipurush may be laughing all the way to the bank, but those who swear by the Ganga river’s bank are not amused. Ram Bhakts are deeply affronted by the narrative liberties that the writers of Adipurush have taken with the original Ramayan especially the language used by the character of Lord Hanuman.

At one point in the vertiginous narrative, he is heard threatening Ravana with these words, “Tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki’,

The master-writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla who has written the above dialogue defended his pearls of wisdom: “A very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrangbali. We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing that if there are multiple characters in a film, all of them can’t speak the language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a division.”