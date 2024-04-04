Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt raises safety concerns amidst conviction

After the recent conviction of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in the 1996 drug planting case by Gujarat’s Palanpur court, he has written to Gujarat high court to direct the state government and jail authorities to not to shift him to a central jail, citing threats from dreaded criminals and terrorists that he had jailed during service.

However, the state has opposed the request, questioning which terrorist had Bhatt apprehended when he had not served in any executive position for 20-25 years.

The petition had been filed on 28 March, which was when the Palanpur district court sentenced him to 20 years in jail in the NDPS case and ordered that he be shifted to the custody of the Jamnagar district court, which in June 2019 had sentenced him to life imprisonment in a 1990 custodial death case.

During a hearing on Wednesday, 3 April Bhatt's counsel, Kruti Shah, submitted that the former IPS officer's safety is the main concern.

Additional advocate general Mitesh Amin argued that any prisoner convicted to a life term of 20 years is required to be placed in a central jail because of the prison rules. He countered Bhatt's argument that his safety might be compromised in a central jail.