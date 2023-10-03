Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt slapped with Rs 3 lakh by SC for alleging bias in drug case trial

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed three petitions by sacked IPS officer Sanjeev Bhatt against a trial judge alleging unfairness in a trial related to a drugs planting case against him, and also imposed Rs 3 lakh fine on him.

The fine money will be deposited into the Gujarat High Court Advocates Welfare Fund, said a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Rajesh Bindal.

Hearing the pleas, Justice Nath asked: "How many times have you been to the Supreme Court? At least a dozen times?"

Noting Justice B.R. Gavai (now retired) was kind to impose only a Rs 10,000 fine the last time, Justice Nath reminded Bhatt about a previous Supreme Court fine from February which rejected his challenge to a High Court order.