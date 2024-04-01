Former Jharkhand CM withdraws plea challenging high court order

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday, 1 April, withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea challenging a high court order that refused to grant him permission to attend the Budget session of the Assembly.

Soren had sought permission from the Jharkhand High Court to attend the Budget session that started on 23 February and came to an end on 2 March. On 28 February, the high court had dismissed his plea.

When his plea came up for hearing before a bench of justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan on Monday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Soren, said he be allowed to withdraw the plea as the Budget session came to an end on 2 March.

"I wish to withdraw this," Sibal said, adding the question of law raised in the plea may be kept open.

The apex court allowed him to withdraw the plea, and said the question of law is left open.

Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 31 January in connection with a money laundering case. He is presently under judicial custody.