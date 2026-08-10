Former JPSC chairman L Khiangte arrested over alleged recruitment exam irregularities

The Jharkhand Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday arrested former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L Khiangte in connection with alleged irregularities in the 14th Civil Services Preliminary Examination.

The arrest marks a major development in the investigation into suspected manipulation of the examination process and the award of a contract to TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), an outsourcing company that had previously been blacklisted.

According to the CID, Khiangte’s alleged role emerged during its investigation into bribery and violations of established procedures in awarding the examination contract to the Lucknow-based company.

Investigators allege that the contract was given to TDPL on a nomination basis without an open tender and in disregard of prescribed rules.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) had blacklisted TDPL in May 2025 over allegations of irregularities. The company, however, allegedly continued to receive contracts for conducting examinations, including those organised by the JPSC.

The CID has alleged that TDPL marketing manager Abhay Tiwari, who was arrested earlier, disclosed during questioning that Khiangte had accepted around Rs 2 crore from the company in return for awarding it the contract.

Tiwari also allegedly told investigators that the former JPSC chairman received a commission equivalent to 20 per cent of the contract’s total value. The claims have not yet been tested in court.

Khiangte was questioned for more than 30 hours over four separate sessions before being taken into custody.