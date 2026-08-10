Former JPSC chairman L Khiangte arrested over alleged recruitment exam irregularities
The CID alleges that a blacklisted outsourcing company secured an examination contract after paying a bribe
The Jharkhand Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday arrested former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L Khiangte in connection with alleged irregularities in the 14th Civil Services Preliminary Examination.
The arrest marks a major development in the investigation into suspected manipulation of the examination process and the award of a contract to TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), an outsourcing company that had previously been blacklisted.
According to the CID, Khiangte’s alleged role emerged during its investigation into bribery and violations of established procedures in awarding the examination contract to the Lucknow-based company.
Investigators allege that the contract was given to TDPL on a nomination basis without an open tender and in disregard of prescribed rules.
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) had blacklisted TDPL in May 2025 over allegations of irregularities. The company, however, allegedly continued to receive contracts for conducting examinations, including those organised by the JPSC.
The CID has alleged that TDPL marketing manager Abhay Tiwari, who was arrested earlier, disclosed during questioning that Khiangte had accepted around Rs 2 crore from the company in return for awarding it the contract.
Tiwari also allegedly told investigators that the former JPSC chairman received a commission equivalent to 20 per cent of the contract’s total value. The claims have not yet been tested in court.
Khiangte was questioned for more than 30 hours over four separate sessions before being taken into custody.
Investigators said the then controller of examinations had submitted a written objection to the selection of TDPL. The official had reportedly alerted senior commission authorities to the company’s record and pointed out that the JSSC had blacklisted and de-listed it on 20 May 2025.
Despite those concerns, the contract was allegedly awarded to the company without a competitive tender.
During questioning, Khiangte reportedly maintained that the commission was unaware of TDPL’s blacklisted status when the contract was awarded. He attributed the decision to an administrative oversight.
The CID had earlier searched Khiangte’s official residence on Kanke Road and the JPSC office, seizing documents and electronic devices as part of its investigation.
His arrest takes the total number of people held in the case to 19. Those previously arrested include JPSC Deputy Controller of Examinations Shweta Kumari Gupta, TDPL director Ramvir Singh, Tiwari and Khiangte’s former computer operator.
The agency has also sealed TDPL’s offices in Ranchi and Lucknow.
The CID said its investigation was continuing to identify other officials and individuals who may have been connected to the alleged examination fraud and the suspected network behind it.
The arrest comes amid sustained student protests over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations. The protesters have demanded an independent inquiry and greater accountability within the state’s recruitment bodies.
With IANS inputs