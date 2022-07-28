Former MOS sparks controversy by batting for quality liquor in dry Gujarat

While advocating for quality liquor Chaudhary said, "No stringent law can enforce cent per cent prohibition, then what is the meaning of law, it is better that quality liquor is provided."



"If you want to consume alcohol, have a quality one just like the milk supplied by cooperative milk dairies. The state government should make quality liquor available through cooperative societies," he added.



OBC and BJP leader Alpesh Thakor, who paid a visit to the hooch tragedy victims' families to condole, also demanded strict implementation of prohibition. He too made a controversial statement when he said: "Those contesting elections whether panchayat, corporation, Assembly or Lok Sabha, should stop distributing alcohol during elections. If 182 MLAs decide, one will not find a single drop of illegal liquor in the market."