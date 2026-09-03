Former Panihati civic chief arrested in RG Kar victim cremation case

West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested former Panihati Municipality chairman Somnath Dey in Bengaluru in connection with the alleged hurried cremation of the doctor raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024.

Dey, who had been absconding, is the third principal accused named in the alleged conspiracy. He is in the custody of a West Bengal Police team and is expected to be brought to Kolkata on transit remand before being produced in a Barrackpore court.

The prosecution is expected to seek his police custody for further questioning.

The two other accused in the case — former Trinamool Congress MLA from Panihati Nirmal Ghosh and Sanjeev Mukherjee, a neighbour of the victim’s family — were arrested earlier and are currently in judicial custody.

Dey disappeared after police began investigating allegations that the victim’s body had been cremated hastily to prevent the possibility of a second post-mortem examination. Investigators subsequently identified Dey, Ghosh and Mukherjee as the principal suspects in the alleged conspiracy.