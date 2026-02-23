Former railway minister and ex-TMC leader Mukul Roy dies at 71

Veteran politician and former railway minister Mukul Roy passed away in the early hours of Monday following a cardiac arrest, bringing the curtain down on a long and eventful political career that spanned decades and party lines. He was 71.

Roy breathed his last at 1.30 am at a private hospital, his son Subhranshu Roy said, adding that the senior leader had been in a coma for several days prior to his demise. His death marks the end of a turbulent yet influential chapter in West Bengal’s political landscape.

A founding member of the All India Trinamool Congress, established in 1998, Roy was widely regarded as one of the principal strategists behind the party’s early organisational expansion. Known for his backroom acumen and grassroots network, he rose swiftly through the ranks, emerging for a time as the party’s undisputed second-in-command.