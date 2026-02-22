Memories of ‘Sankar’, the novelist and chronicler of Bengal and Bengalis

Any industrialist planning to invest in a place, he told me, would of course like to be assured of natural resources, infrastructure and political stability. He would also worry about educational opportunities for the children of employees, employment opportunities for their spouses, recreational and leisure activities, weekend get-aways. How would this place evolve in 20 years, he would ask, the celebrated writer told me, amused at me gaping at him. So, go, figure it out, he seemed to be suggesting. I knew then that RP Goenka would not invest in Bihar because the place exuded no hope and made people indescribably uncomfortable. RPG was up to something else.

I called it the ‘Sankar Test’ when Subroto Roy ‘Sahara’ made similar claims in West Bengal. At a meeting with the Bengal Chamber of Commerce, where I was invited by an unsuspecting Amiya Gooptu, Roy was at his eloquent best. He had grand plans for the Sundarban, he told his admiring audience. He would build up four islands as a global tourist and fisheries hub. Tourists would be flown in a helicopter to the city centre and transported to steamers and motor boats that will take them to the islands. While one of the islands would be developed as an export hub for fish, others would be developed as centres of water sports and night entertainment. They were not amused when I wrote a tongue-in-cheek report and carried it as a front page anchor in the Kolkata edition of TOI.

Sankar was vastly amused and invited me over to Victoria House, the CESC headquarters, to have Cha and Muri (puffed rice). He had been commissioned to write an authorised biography of Subroto Roy, he revealed and wanted to hear me speak about him. I had come to Kolkata after a stint with the TOI in Lucknow and knew more about Roy and Sahara than most people in Kolkata those days. We chatted merrily enough. Sankar was flown by Roy to Amby Valley where he would talk to Sankar for hours at night, telling him about his struggles and how he made his money. The biography did come out and Sankar told me that one of Roy’s regrets was that despite being one of the most successful and self-made ‘Bengali businessman’, Bengalis never took him seriously.

Sankar was of course a chronicler of Bengal and Bengalis. Our ‘cha and muri’ sessions became more frequent when I moved back to The Telegraph. The ABP office on Chittaranjan Avenue was again walking distance to Victoria House and Sankar knew that I had little work. I used to joke that Aveek Sarkar was paying me a pension and Sankar would call the ‘pensioner’ and ask if he had time for tea. One day as I arrived, he was on the phone and the conversation went on for a long time. It was ‘Shombit’ from Paris, he informed and went on to tell me of the incredible story of another Bengali.

A student of fine art, Shombit Sengupta had grown up in a refugee colony and in abject poverty. At the age of 19 he sailed for France with just eight dollars for company, continued his apprenticeship there before setting up his own industrial design consultancy. He used art for corporate and product branding and his firm is credited with rebranding 2,500 corporate bodies in different continents. Shining Consultancy headquartered in Paris was his creation.