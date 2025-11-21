Former TDB chief Padmakumar altered records in Sabarimala gold loss case: SIT

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the gold lost from the Sabarimala temple has claimed that arrested former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A. Padmakumar replaced 'gold-plated copper plates' with 'copper plates' in the records.

This was stated in the remand report filed before the Kollam Vigilance Court, where Padmakumar was produced after his arrest on Thursday.

According to the report, Padmakumar, in conspiracy with other accused, violated norms in the Devaswom Manual Vol. II, Chapter IX, which prohibits moving valuables out from the Sabarimala temple.

The report allged Padmakumar allegedly facilitated the removal of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames, which were gold-clad, and had them handed over for gold plating after the board meeting chaired by him on 19 March 2019.

"In spite of knowing that there was gold on the door frames, Padmakumar struck off the term brass and, in his handwriting, replaced 'gold-plated copper plates' with 'copper plates' in the note, which formed part of Agenda No. 30, ROC No. 9097/18/M file," the remand report stated.