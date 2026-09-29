Former UP IAS officer Divya Mittal enters politics, rules out joining a party

Mittal pointed to experiences from her administrative career to explain her decision. During an inspection of the water supply system in Lahuria Dah, she said, a woman asked her for a school offering classes beyond Class 5. Mittal said she approved the proposal after examining the rules, but construction had still not begun three years later.

She also recalled the case of a landless man who said he had been allotted government land but had not received possession. Mittal said an inquiry found that an official report on the matter was incorrect and that it was subsequently withdrawn. Despite action against the person responsible, she said, the man’s request for possession remained unresolved.

The former officer raised concerns about the lack of roads and bridges in villages, and the difficulties families face during the monsoon. She also cited examination paper leaks, lengthy recruitment processes and the potential effect of artificial intelligence on jobs as issues affecting young people.

Mittal, a 2013-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre officer, served as District Magistrate of Mirzapur and Deoria. Her resignation was accepted in September. She had said she would announce her next step on 29 September, following speculation about whether she would enter politics.

With IANS inputs