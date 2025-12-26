Four arrested for pre-Christmas vandalism in Assam school

Four individuals associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal were arrested for vandalising Christmas decorations at St Mary’s School in Panigaon village, Nalbari district, Assam. The accused also damaged festive items in shops across Nalbari town, the police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, 24 December, when the group unlawfully entered the school premises, destroying outer decorations, lights, plant pots, and setting some items on fire. They also targeted several shops and shopping malls, burning Christmas goods near Jain Mandir and elsewhere.

The arrested include VHP Nalbari district secretary Bhaskar Deka, vice-president Manash Jyoti Patgiri, assistant secretary Biju Dutta, and Bajrang Dal’s district convenor Nayan Talukdar. Police said the accused raised Jai Shree Ram slogans and warned school authorities against organising Christmas celebrations.

A case has been registered at Belsor police station, and investigations are ongoing to identify additional suspects.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the police for their swift action, emphasizing the government’s commitment to maintaining peace, communal harmony, and ensuring the safety of all citizens and institutions across the state.