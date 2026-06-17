Four arrested in Haryana for violent clash with locals in Uttarakhand

Chamoli Police has arrested four Sikh pilgrims from Mohali, Punjab, following a violent altercation in Karnaprayag’s market area. The incident occurred after a minor dispute over vehicle parking escalated into a clash involving swords.

The accused—Mantri Singh (21), Jasanpreet Singh (23), Ajay Singh (23) and Satwinder Singh (21)—allegedly attacked locals, including a resident named Prakash Rawat, during the confrontation near Krishna Palace Hotel. Two Nihang pilgrims reportedly assaulted Rawat with sharp weapons, while two others injured four locals who intervened.

One of the seriously injured was airlifted to a hospital in Dehradun, with the condition of the others reported to be stable. Police has filed cases under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are maintaining strict vigilance to prevent further disturbances. The situation is currently under control.

Superintendent of Police Surjit Singh Panwar emphasised that legal action will be taken against anyone disturbing law and order or compromising public safety.

Meanwhile, Sardar Sewa Singh, manager of the Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, has appealed to devotees to uphold peace, discipline, and respect during their pilgrimage. The trust urged pilgrims to refrain from carrying unnecessary weapons and appealed to all to resolve any disputes through official channels instead of resorting to violence.