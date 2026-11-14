Four earthquakes hit Jammu and Kashmir in 12 hours, no damage reported
Tremors centred on Doda–Kishtwar belt range from magnitude 2.7 to 3.8, with the latest recorded at 1.09 p.m.
Four earthquakes, ranging in magnitude from 2.7 to 3.8, struck Jammu and Kashmir within about 12 hours on Saturday.
The epicentres were in the Doda–Kishtwar belt; officials reported no casualties or property damage.
The tremors highlight the importance of preparedness and earthquake-resistant construction in the seismically active Himalayan region.
Four earthquakes struck Jammu and Kashmir within roughly 12 hours on Saturday, with epicentres in the Doda–Kishtwar belt, officials said. No casualties or damage to property had been reported.
The strongest tremor, measuring magnitude 3.8, occurred at 8.48 a.m. at a depth of five kilometres, according to data released by disaster management authorities.
The first earthquake was recorded at 2.38 a.m., measuring magnitude 3.3 at a depth of 15 kilometres. A second, of magnitude 2.7, followed at 8.31 a.m., at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The latest tremor occurred in the Doda region at 1.09 p.m. It measured magnitude 2.9 and originated 10 kilometres below the surface.
The successive earthquakes have renewed attention on the vulnerability of settlements across Jammu and Kashmir, where recurring seismic activity reflects the continuing geological movement beneath the Himalayas.
The region lies along the collision boundary between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. As the Indian plate pushes northwards, pressure accumulates along faults and is released through earthquakes.
Large parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh fall within Seismic Zones IV and V. Zone V represents the highest earthquake hazard category on India’s seismic zoning map.
Active fault systems, combined with expanding urban settlements, make preparedness and construction standards particularly important. Experts have emphasised public awareness, emergency planning and adherence to earthquake-resistant building codes to reduce the potential toll of a major quake.
The region suffered widespread destruction during the magnitude 7.6 earthquake of October 8, 2005, whose epicentre was near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. More than 80,000 people died across the affected region, with Uri, Tangdhar and other border areas of north Kashmir among the places badly damaged.
With IANS inputs