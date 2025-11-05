Four from United Kuki Army killed in Manipur encounter; Foreign-made rifles recovered

Security forces in Manipur’s Churachandpur district have recovered a cache of sophisticated, foreign-made weapons following an encounter that left four armed cadres of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) dead, officials said on Wednesday.

A Defence spokesperson confirmed that the encounter took place in the Khanpi-Henglep area of Churachandpur on Tuesday. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security personnel launched a coordinated operation after reports of rising violence and extortion by the banned insurgent outfit.

During the engagement, the UKNA operatives opened indiscriminate fire when asked to surrender, prompting retaliatory action. Three security personnel sustained gunshot injuries, while four of the UKNA affiliates were neutralised in the exchange that followed.

A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of several foreign-made arms, including a 7.62 mm self-loading rifle, an AK-56, an MA4 MK II rifle, and an under-barrel grenade launcher. Authorities also seized magazines, ammunition, bulletproof jackets, tactical vests, Motorola communication sets, and other warlike equipment.

A separate column of the Assam Rifles later discovered and destroyed a UKNA camp nearby, recovering additional weapons and materials.