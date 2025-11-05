Four from United Kuki Army killed in Manipur encounter; Foreign-made rifles recovered
Security forces in Manipur’s Churachandpur district have recovered a cache of sophisticated, foreign-made weapons following an encounter that left four armed cadres of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) dead, officials said on Wednesday.
A Defence spokesperson confirmed that the encounter took place in the Khanpi-Henglep area of Churachandpur on Tuesday. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security personnel launched a coordinated operation after reports of rising violence and extortion by the banned insurgent outfit.
During the engagement, the UKNA operatives opened indiscriminate fire when asked to surrender, prompting retaliatory action. Three security personnel sustained gunshot injuries, while four of the UKNA affiliates were neutralised in the exchange that followed.
A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of several foreign-made arms, including a 7.62 mm self-loading rifle, an AK-56, an MA4 MK II rifle, and an under-barrel grenade launcher. Authorities also seized magazines, ammunition, bulletproof jackets, tactical vests, Motorola communication sets, and other warlike equipment.
A separate column of the Assam Rifles later discovered and destroyed a UKNA camp nearby, recovering additional weapons and materials.
According to officials, the operation was launched in response to increasing atrocities allegedly carried out by UKNA, including the recent killing of a village chief in Henglep and widespread extortion targeting civilians, schools, and financial institutions. Demands reportedly ranged from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.
The UKNA, which primarily operates in Manipur’s hill districts, is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, unlike several other Kuki and Zomi groups that entered a ceasefire pact with the Centre and the Manipur government in 2008. The outfit has long been associated with violence, extortion, and disruption of public life in the region.
“This successful operation reflects the unwavering commitment of the security forces to safeguard innocent lives and restore peace and stability in Manipur,” the Defence spokesperson said.
In a related development earlier this year, on 22 July, at least five cadres of the Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA) were killed in a fratricidal clash with UKNA militants in Manipur’s Noney district. Both UKNA and CKMA are among the insurgent groups that have not joined the SoO agreement.
With IANS Inputs
