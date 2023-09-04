Four Kerala PSUs part of India's first solar exploration mission Aditya-L1

As India's first solar exploration satellite reached space, four Kerala public sector undertakings, including Keltron, have reason to be delighted as they too have contributed to this achievement by the country.

Various products indigenously developed and manufactured by the four PSUs - Keltron, Steel and Industrial Forgings Limited (SIFL), Travancore Cochin Chemicals (TCC) and Kerala Automobiles Ltd (KAL) - have been used in the Aditya L1 mission.

This milestone achieved by the PSUs was highlighted by state Industries Minister P Rajeev in a Facebook post.

The minister said 38 electronic modules manufactured by the Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (Keltron) were used in the PSLV-C57 launch vehicle used to send the Aditya L1 satellite into space.