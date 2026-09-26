Four killed by live wire at MP Ganesh pandal, days after Mumbai deaths

Four men were electrocuted and three injured after a live power cable snapped and fell on them while they slept inside a Ganesh pandal in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh.

Police said a preliminary probe suggested a short circuit caused the wire to break, with the victims electrocuted when power was restored around 5.00 am.

The tragedy comes six days after two people, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and four injured in a separate electrocution incident near a Ganesh pandal in Mumbai’s Kalachowki.

Four men were electrocuted and three others injured after a live power cable snapped and fell on them while they were sleeping inside a Ganesh pandal in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district early on Saturday, 26 September, police said.

The incident occurred in Hirapur village in Nainpur, around 50 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The tragedy comes less than a week after two people, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and four others injured in a separate electrocution incident near a Ganesh pandal in Mumbai’s Kalachowki on 20 September.

In Mandla, members of the organising committee had returned after immersing the Ganesh idol, following which eight youngsters slept inside the pandal, Nainpur station house officer Mansharam Wagen told PTI.

A preliminary probe suggested that a short circuit caused a power cable to snap and fall on the victims. They were electrocuted when the power supply was restored around 5.00 am, Wagen said.