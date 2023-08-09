Four members of Bambiha gang nabbed after encounter with Punjab Police

The Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force on Wednesday nabbed four suspected members of the the Bambiha gang following an encounter in Barnala district, a senior officer said.

One of the gangsters was injured in the encounter, they said.

Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Promod Ban told PTI that the four gangsters were travelling from Tapa in a car when the encounter took place near the Handian bridge in Barnala.