'Four Punjab AAP ministers face serious criminal cases'

Another matriculate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, 60, who has been allotted the portfolios of Rural Development and Panchayats, Animal Husbandry and NRI Affairs, had roots in the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).



Meanwhile, Shanker, 56, a Congress rebel and four-time municipal councillor who has been given the portfolios of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, has the highest liabilities of Rs 1.08 crore.



The ADR said five ministers (45 per cent) have declared their educational qualification below Class 12, while the remaining are graduate or above.



Two of them are doctors by profession -- Dr Baljit Kaur, who did MS (Ophthalmology) from Baba Farid University of Health Science in 2010, and Dr Vijay Singla, who did Bachelor of Dental Surgery from Punjabi University in Patiala in 1992.



While Singla has been assigned the portfolios of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education & Research, Kaur is the minister for Women and Child Development.



Chief Minister Mann, a graduate dropout who holds the portfolios of Administrative Reforms, Civil Aviation, General Administration, Home Affairs and Justice, etc., did B.Com (I) from Shaheed Udhan Singh Government College in Sunam in 1992.