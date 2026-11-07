Arunachal: 4 Siang dam protesters released in after nearly a month in detention
Arunachal government agrees to release the detainees as a goodwill gesture, but demands for withdrawing security forces
Four protesters detained over the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh were released from Jully Central Jail near Itanagar on Saturday, nearly a month after their arrest, officials said.
The four, identified as Adum Tayom, Omak Paron, Okut Paloh and Oson Paron, were detained on 9 October under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014.
Their release came a day after the state government agreed to free them as a goodwill gesture in response to demands raised by the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF), which is leading the agitation against the proposed dam.
In a letter dated 6 November, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also approved the reinstatement of suspended gaonburas and gaonburis who faced disciplinary action in connection with the agitation.
However, the government said the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters would have to follow due legal process. It also said the demand for withdrawing Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel from the region would be discussed during a proposed meeting with SIFF representatives, depending on the prevailing security situation.
The government has urged the forum to resume dialogue and communicate a convenient date and a list of delegates for a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
The CMO communication, signed by Shibu Thomas, principal private secretary to the chief minister, reiterated the government's commitment to addressing the concerns of the Adi community through a mutually acceptable roadmap.
The release of the four detainees was among SIFF's key demands before it agreed to participate in talks. The forum had earlier rejected Khandu's invitation, insisting that the release of protesters and withdrawal of security forces be addressed first.
The latest government response, however, did not announce the reinstatement of suspended or terminated government employees, another demand raised by the forum.
Opposition to proposed dam continues
The proposed project has faced sustained opposition from sections of the indigenous Adi community over concerns about displacement, submergence of ancestral villages and environmental consequences.
Protests intensified in September and October, triggering violent confrontations, arrests and the deployment of additional security personnel.
Khandu had earlier clarified that neither the Centre nor the state government had approved construction of the project and that only the preparation of a pre-feasibility report was under consideration.
The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) welcomed the release but demanded the withdrawal of all remaining cases and fulfilment of the protesters' other demands.
APCC president Bosiram Siram said the release was a step towards restoring peace and trust in the Siang region. The party also called for the withdrawal of cases against protesters and government employees, removal of security forces from affected villages and inclusive dialogue with communities over their concerns.
Meanwhile, seven people are undertaking a 300-km march from Geku in Upper Siang district to Itanagar, demanding the release of those detained in connection with the agitation and the withdrawal of security forces.
Organised by the Adi Galo Welfare Society (AGWS), the march began on 4 November. Besides the four protesters released on Saturday, six others remain in detention.
AGWS general secretary and the march's organising chairman, Sanju Taloh, said participants reached East Siang district on 6 November and continued towards the state capital.
Carrying Indian flags, the marchers are seeking government action on the demands raised by sections of the Adi community opposing the proposed project.