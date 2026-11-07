Arunachal: 4 Siang dam protesters released in after nearly a month in detention

Four protesters detained over the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh were released from Jully Central Jail near Itanagar on Saturday, nearly a month after their arrest, officials said.

The four, identified as Adum Tayom, Omak Paron, Okut Paloh and Oson Paron, were detained on 9 October under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014.

Their release came a day after the state government agreed to free them as a goodwill gesture in response to demands raised by the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF), which is leading the agitation against the proposed dam.

In a letter dated 6 November, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also approved the reinstatement of suspended gaonburas and gaonburis who faced disciplinary action in connection with the agitation.

However, the government said the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters would have to follow due legal process. It also said the demand for withdrawing Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel from the region would be discussed during a proposed meeting with SIFF representatives, depending on the prevailing security situation.

The government has urged the forum to resume dialogue and communicate a convenient date and a list of delegates for a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The CMO communication, signed by Shibu Thomas, principal private secretary to the chief minister, reiterated the government's commitment to addressing the concerns of the Adi community through a mutually acceptable roadmap.

The release of the four detainees was among SIFF's key demands before it agreed to participate in talks. The forum had earlier rejected Khandu's invitation, insisting that the release of protesters and withdrawal of security forces be addressed first.

The latest government response, however, did not announce the reinstatement of suspended or terminated government employees, another demand raised by the forum.

Opposition to proposed dam continues

The proposed project has faced sustained opposition from sections of the indigenous Adi community over concerns about displacement, submergence of ancestral villages and environmental consequences.