Four soldiers killed, three injured in J&K operation against terrorists
The soldiers were attacked by suspected terrorists en route to the operation site in the Dera Ki Gali area
Four soldiers have been killed in the ongoing anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Friday, 22 December.
The army’s Nagrota headquartered White Knight corps said on its official X-post handle on Friday, 22 December, “Corps salutes the bravery and supreme sacrifice of four soldiers in Surankote on 21 Dec 23 while fighting the scourge of terrorism”.
Security forces had launched a joint operation in the Surankote area after receiving intelligence that a group of terrorists was hiding there.
Two vehicles of the army, including a Gypsy and a truck, came under suspected terrorist fire in the Dera Ki Gali area in Bafliaz while these vehicles were carrying troops to the operation site.
Three soldiers were killed in the initial contact between the terrorists and security forces. Later, another soldier succumbed to critical injuries while being treated in a nearby medical facility.
Reports indicate that there could have been a hand to hand combat between the soldiers and terrorists during the attack.
Reinforcements have been rushed to the operation site. Senior army and police officers reached the spot to supervise the operation against the concealed terrorists.
This is the second major incident in Poonch district this year. On 20 April, five soldiers were killed and several others injured in a terrorist attack in the Bhimber Gali area of Poonch.
