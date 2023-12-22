Four soldiers killed, three injured in J&K operation against terrorists

Security forces had launched a joint operation in the Surankote area after receiving intelligence that a group of terrorists was hiding there.

Two vehicles of the army, including a Gypsy and a truck, came under suspected terrorist fire in the Dera Ki Gali area in Bafliaz while these vehicles were carrying troops to the operation site.

Three soldiers were killed in the initial contact between the terrorists and security forces. Later, another soldier succumbed to critical injuries while being treated in a nearby medical facility.