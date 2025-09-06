4-storey mansion collapses in Jaipur; 2 dead, 7 rescued

A night of terror engulfed Jaipur on Friday, 5 September, as a crumbling four-storey mansion near Subhash Chowk Circle collapsed, swallowing its residents beneath a mountain of rubble and leaving the city shaken by the devastating loss.

Amid the chaos, a father and his six-year-old daughter lost their lives, while five others were rushed to hospital, highlighting the deadly consequences of neglected, aging structures in the city’s old quarters.

The tragedy occurred around midnight, burying seven people under the debris. Rescue teams managed to pull all seven out, but Prabhat (33) and his daughter Pihu (6) died, while his wife Sunita (25) sustained serious injuries. The family was rescued Saturday morning.

Four others — Vasudev (34), his wife Sukanya (23), and their sons Sonu (4) and Rishi (6) — were rescued during the night and admitted to SMS Hospital.