Heavy rains across Jammu; two killed in house collapse, major roads closed

At least 40 people were trapped in Garkhal village of Akhnoor as the overflowing Chenab flowed four feet above the evacuation level of 42 feet this morning, the officials said, adding that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police teams have been rushed to the village for shifting them to safety.

At 8.00 am, the water level at Tawi in Jammu was recorded at 15 feet, which is one feet below the danger mark, the officials said.

They said the fourth Tawi bridge near Bhagwati Nagar in the city was closed for vehicular traffic late on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure.

The traffic department said the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, Mughal Road, Jammu-Srinagar-Leh national highway, and Jammu-Kishtwar national highway are closed for vehicular movement following multiple landslides and stones being dislodged from hillocks.

Police and SDRF personnel were seen using a public address system to inform people living in low-lying areas adjoining river banks in Jammu to relocate to safer places.

Police and district administration have also issued advisories asking people to remain cautious and stay away from swollen water bodies and vulnerable areas prone to landslides, while authorities extended the closure of all government and private schools on Wednesday.