Frame law mandating that Parliament function 100 days a year: Tiwari
Tiwari and others were participating in the discussion on 75 years of Parliament on the first day of the special session
Delivering his last speech in the old Parliament building, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday suggested framing of a law mandating that Parliament and assemblies of larger states function for at least 100 days per year, while assemblies of smaller states function for at least 55 days.
Participating in the discussion on 75 years of Parliament on the first day of the special session of Parliament, which was also the last day of functioning in the old Parliament building, Tewari also suggested a relook at the anti-defection law as it has proved "irrelevant" in the past few years, while referring to several defections by Congress MPs to the BJP.
Demanding a discussion on the Chinese intrusion into India at the LAC, he warned that such important issues were being overlooked for debate.
The Congress MP also listed the several achievements by Parliament in past 75 years including the abolition of untouchability, reservation for SC/ST, right to education and right to work among others.
Participating in the discussion, BRS MP Nama Nageshwara Rao lauded Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhara Rao and said with a mere two MPs, he had demanded the creation of Telangana and in 2014 the AP Reorganisation Bill was passed.
“While PM Modi said the creation of Telangana has left a bitter taste, Telangana is number one in India in terms of water supply, electrification, medical facilities,” Nageshwara Rao added. His speech was interrupted by slogans raised by other party MPs from Telangana.
Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal spoke about the achievements of the Sikh community, and sought a unanimous condemnation of the 1984 Sikh riots in Parliament.
Samajwadi Party member ST Hasan lamented the incarceration of fellow party colleague and former MP Azam Khan and claimed that his party had approached the prime minister and the Lok Sabha speaker seeking their help in Khan's release, but to no avail.
Hasan also condemned the "growing intolerance against Muslims", citing the objections to hijab, azaan, namaz and triple talaq, and said he fears "marginalisation of the Muslim community".
Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, "Before moving from old building to new, we need to understand the true meaning of our country India that is Bharat. We are happy and comfortable with both names. We want to reiterate this."
“In a Parliamentary democracy, the house should belong to the Opposition. Bills are being passed without debate or discussion. It is not a good precedent. Both sides are to be more objective in their approach and outlook," he added.