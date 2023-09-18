Frame law mandating that Parliament function 100 days a year: Tiwari

Delivering his last speech in the old Parliament building, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday suggested framing of a law mandating that Parliament and assemblies of larger states function for at least 100 days per year, while assemblies of smaller states function for at least 55 days.

Participating in the discussion on 75 years of Parliament on the first day of the special session of Parliament, which was also the last day of functioning in the old Parliament building, Tewari also suggested a relook at the anti-defection law as it has proved "irrelevant" in the past few years, while referring to several defections by Congress MPs to the BJP.

Demanding a discussion on the Chinese intrusion into India at the LAC, he warned that such important issues were being overlooked for debate.