Fresh Covid cases cross 900-mark in Karnataka; new guidelines implemented

In the wake of the surge in cases, the state government is mulling to impose fine for not wearing masks at public places.



The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19 has made this recommendation to contain the possible pandemic situation in the state. The health department is seriously considering the advice and is expected to take call over the issue in a week.



The TAC has made this recommendation in the wake of a spike in the number of Covid cases and finding the sub lineages of Omicron. During the second wave the government had imposed a Rs 250 fine on the people for not wearing masks.