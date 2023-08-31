Fresh plea wants survey of ‘wuzukhana’ in Gyanvapi; hearing on 8 Sept

A fresh application has been moved before the Varanasi district judge by Rakhi Singh, the main plaintiff in the Shringar Gauri case, demanding a survey of the wuzukhana (ablution pond) in the Gyanvapi mosque. excluding the purported 'shivling' found in it last year.

The court has fixed September 8 for taking up the application.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is at present surveying the mosque complex, excluding the wuzukhana in which the supposed 'shivling' was found during a court-mandated survey on 16 May 2022.

The Varanasi district judge ordered this survey on 21 July, on an application filed by the other four plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri case.

Anupam Dwivedi, lawyer for Rakhi Singh, who is a founder member of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS), said that a 62-page application was moved before the court on Tuesday, 29 August.

"In this plea, we have sought the ASI survey of the wuzukhana also by excluding the shivling found in it, in order to bring the actual facts of the complete Gyanvapi compound to light,” he said. "The court has accepted the application and fixed 8 September as the date of hearing."