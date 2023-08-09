Gyanvapi mosque committee seeks ban on false media reporting on ASI survey

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM) Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, has filed an application in the Varanasi district court, seeking directions to refrain the media from "publishing, disseminating false and wrong news" pertaining to an ongoing scientific survey of the mosque.

In its plea, the committee alleged the media was disseminating “wrong/false news” related to parts of the mosque which are yet to be surveyed.

The plea said the exercise was being held on the orders of the court and none of the ASI officials have so far provided any statement.