Gyanvapi survey resumes on day 3, mosque committee threatens to boycott over 'rumours'

Syed Mohammad Yasin, the Joint Secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Committee, which manages the mosque, said on Sunday the Muslim side and its advocates participated in the survey on Sunday for second day.

He alleged that a section of media on Saturday spread "rumours" that during the survey of the 'tahkhaanaa' (basement) on that day, idols, 'trishul' and 'kalash' were found.



"If such acts are not contained, the Muslim side will once again boycott the survey work," he said.