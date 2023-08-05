GPR tech can detect any structure buried under Gyanvapi mosque

A former senior ASI official has said that the ground penetrating radar (GPR) technology being used in the ongoing scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex can detect if any structure is buried beneath the mosque.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday resumed its scientific survey work at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

Former additional director general of the ASI B R Mani said radar technology or ground penetrating radar (GPR) technology involves certain types of equipment.

"These equipment are kept on the ground and electromagnetic waves or pulses are sent on the sub-surface level below the ground. These pulses come in contact with any anomaly like bricks, sand, stone, and metals and it is recorded on a monitor," said Mani, who is the Director General of the National Museum here.