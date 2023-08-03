SC to consider listing Muslim side’s plea against Allahabad HC decision permitting ASI survey of Gyanvapi

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider listing the plea filed by the management committee of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi against Allahabad High Court’s ruling that the ASI can survey the mosque premises, except for 'wuzu khana'.

"The High Court has pronounced the order in the matter that Milords has remanded to them. We filed an SLP (special leave petition) against that. We sent the email as per the protocol (SoP for mentioning)," said advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for the Mosque Committee, while mentioning the matter for urgent listing.

"I will look into the email right away," responded CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, agreeing to consider listing the matter urgently.

In anticipation of the appeal, the Hindu plaintiffs on Thursday have also lodged a caveat or a notice submitted to an appellate court by a litigant who wishes to be heard in case any orders are issued regarding an opponent's appeal that challenges the decision or judgment made by the lower court.