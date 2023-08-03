Muslim side to approach SC after Allahabad HC allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi

Hours after the Allahabad High Court allowed the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, the Muslim side is now considering moving the Supreme Court.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said, “We are hopeful that justice will be done as this mosque is about 600 years old and Muslims have been offering prayers there for the last 600 years. We also want that the Places of Worship Act should be implemented in all the places of worship in the country. We will implement the order of the court. The court said that no excavation should be done at that site. One option before the Muslim side is to challenge the matter in the Supreme Court. So that we can get some relief.”

Earlier in the day, the Allahabad High Court dismissed the Muslim side's plea that the survey may damage the structure, and said: "The survey is required to do justice. Survey needs to be done with few conditions. Do survey, but without dredging."