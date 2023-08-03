Allahabad HC allows ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee challenging a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the mosque was built upon a temple.

It said the district court order is just and proper, and no interference from this court is warranted.

The Varanasi district court had on July 21 directed the ASI to conduct a "detailed scientific survey" -– including excavations, wherever necessary -- to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, which manages the mosque, had moved the high court on July 25, a day after the Supreme Court halted the ASI survey till 5 pm on July 26, allowing time for the committee to appeal against the lower court's order.